Titans activate top pick Simmons after torn ACL in February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have activated first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons , giving him a chance to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team moved him from the non-football injury list to the 53-man roster Saturday. The Titans also promoted outside linebacker Derick Roberson to the active roster from the practice squad. To clear space, the Titans waived defensive linemen Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson.

Tennessee made the 6-foot-4 Simmons its top pick after the defensive tackle from Mississippi State fell from a projected top 10 selection to 19. He tore his left ACL in February and was expected to miss the 2019 season. But Simmons recovered quickly and started practicing with the Titans (2-4) on Wednesday.

Roberson, who started his college career at Texas, is an undrafted free agent who had 23 sacks in 32 games at Sam Houston State.