Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) The Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 for not properly following concussion protocol with quarterback Russell Wilson during a game in November.

The NFL and NFLPA announced their decision following an investigation that lasted more than a month. Along with the financial penalty, Seattle’s coaching and medical staffs will be required to attend remedial training regarding the concussion protocol.

Seattle is the first team fined for such a violation.

The investigation determined that Wilson was allowed back on the field before a required evaluation was performed on the sideline.

The Seahawks said they accepted the results of the investigation, and any missteps in violating the protocol were not intentional.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians didn’t take long to cover their opening at first base.

After losing Carlos Santana to Philadelphia in free agency, Cleveland agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract with Yonder Alonso, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. The 30-year-old was set to take a physical to finalize the deal, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement.

Alonso hit a career-high 28 homers last season and became a first-time All-Star. He batted .266 with 67 RBIs in stints with Oakland and Seattle.

Santana left a sizeable void in Cleveland’s lineup after agreeing to a a $60 million, three-year contract with the Phillies.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Brandon Kintzler and the Nationals finalized a $10 million, two-year contract that keeps the relief pitcher in Washington.

The Nationals have a $10 million option for 2019, and if that is declined Kintzler has a $5 million player option.

The 33-year-old right-hander went 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA, 10 holds and a save in 27 games with the Nationals after they acquired him from Minnesota at the July 31 trade deadline. Kintzler had 28 saves in 32 chances for the Twins and was a first-time AL All-Star.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Brewers boosted their starting rotation depth, finalizing contracts with free agent right-handers Jhoulys Chacin and Yovani Gallardo.

Chacin got a $15.5 million, two-year deal. Gallardo agreed at $2 million for one year.

Chacin, who turns 30 in January, went 13-10 with a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts last season for San Diego. Gallardo, who turns 32 in February, was selected by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2004 amateur draft and was 89-64 with a 3.69 ERA in eight seasons with the Brewers through 2014. He pitched for Texas the following year, Baltimore in 2016 and Seattle last season, going 5-10 with a 5.72 ERA.

GYMNASTICS

The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says in a letter he was not aware of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse allegations before law enforcement got involved, and he had no knowledge of a settlement between USA Gymnastics and 2012 Olympic champion McKayla Maroney in a case involving the now-imprisoned former team doctor.

CEO Scott Blackmun sent the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, to key administrators and others in the U.S. Olympic movement the day after Maroney filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure clauses in the settlement.

Along with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked for decades, the USOC is named in the lawsuit, which says the USOC had long promoted a culture that concealed known and suspected sex abusers.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – No. 14 Notre Dame suspended a third player for the Citrus Bowl against No. 16 LSU.

Junior tight end Alize Mack, who saw considerable playing time this year after missing the 2016 season because of academic issues, will miss the Jan. 1 game against the Tigers (9-3) because of ”an internal team matter,” coach Brian Kelly said. He did not disclose details but said the punishment is limited to the game in Orlando, Florida.

Already indefinitely suspended for the Fighting Irish (9-3) are sophomore wide receiver Kevin Stepherson and freshman running back C.J. Holmes, who were arrested on shoplifting charges last week.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Soccer postponed a decision on its next expansion team until next year.

A day after selecting Nashville, Tennessee, as one of its next two additions, MLS said it still is considering which market to add from among Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento, California.

MLS announced last December that it would select its 25th and 26th teams during the second or third quarter of 2017 and they would start play by 2020.

AUTO RACING

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities said a NASCAR team owner shot at three people who broke into his North Carolina home.

News outlets reported Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said no one was injured and nothing was taken from the house of Richard Childress on Sunday night. Childress is CEO and chairman of Richard Childress Racing and a former NASCAR driver.

The sheriff’s office said the three intruders had their faces covered and appeared to be armed. They broke a window next to a doorknob, activating an alarm.

Childress, who was home with his wife, grabbed his gun and fired at the intruders, who fled.