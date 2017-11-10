Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s half-season run from his six-game suspension ended Thursday when a federal appeals court refused to let him play while it considered his appeal.

Elliott sat directly in front of a three-judge panel that considered his request to be allowed to play, but the court issued an order in less than an hour disqualifying him from Sunday’s game at Atlanta. The suspension was ordered in August as discipline after the league investigated allegations he used force against his girlfriend in the summer of 2016. Elliott vehemently denied the allegations as recently as last week, saying he was not an abuser.

By the time the ruling came Thursday, he had already left the courthouse without speaking to reporters, though he shook the hand of a person who shouted that he was a ”huge fan” as Elliott raced down steps to a sport utility vehicle.

Although the league won the battle, the appeals judges took a few shots at the NFL for its handling of the suspension of a 22-year-old athlete who will be sidelined while he’s second in the league with 783 yards rushing and tied for the league lead with seven rushing touchdowns.

Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs told Paul Clement, the NFL’s lawyer, that he found it odd that the issue was ”such a frantic emergency that it can’t wait another couple months.”

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Seattle Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the season after rupturing his right Achilles’ tendon against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.

Sherman had been bothered by a sore Achilles’ tendon all season and went down while trying to intercept a pass in third quarter of Seattle’s 22-16 win. He lay on the field clutching his right heel before limping off the field to the bench, where he appeared to tell teammates he had torn the tendon.

Coach Pete Carroll said Sherman will have surgery after the swelling goes down.

One of the game’s best cornerbacks during his seven NFL seasons, Sherman had a pair of interceptions and 31 tackles heading into Thursday night’s game.

BOSTON (AP) – Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez suffered substantial damage to parts of the brain that affect memory, judgment and behavior from the most severe case of a degenerative disease linked to head blows ever found in someone so young, a researcher said Thursday.

Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center, stressed that she could not ”connect the dots” between the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the behavior of the 27-year-old who hanged himself in April while serving life in prison for murder.

But McKee said CTE had significantly impacted key parts of Hernandez’s brain, including the hippocampus – which is associated with memory – and the frontal lobe, which is involved in impulse control, judgment and behavior.

Hernandez hanged himself in prison days after he was acquitted in the 2012 drive-by shootings of two men in Boston and just hours before his former teammates visited the White House to celebrate their latest Super Bowl victory.

Prosecutors contended he gunned the two men down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him in a nightclub – and then got a tattoo of a handgun and the words ”God Forgives” to commemorate the crime.

BOXING

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) – Chilean authorities say they’ve denied former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson entry to the country and are sending him back to the U.S.

Chile’s equivalent of the FBI said Thursday that Tyson doesn’t meet requirements for entry, apparently due to his criminal record. Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence in the 1990s for raping a teenage beauty-pageant contestant. He also has been convicted of assault and cocaine possession.

The Chilean Police of Investigations also said in a tweet that Interpol agents would escort him to a flight back to the U.S. in the evening.

Tyson came to Chile to take part in a promotional event for a TV channel.

In 2013, he was forced to scrap promotional appearances in London because the convictions barred him from entering Britain.

FIGURE SKATING

OSAKA, Japan (AP) – Yuzuru Hanyu has pulled out of the NHK Trophy after injuring his ankle in practice, a setback that could have a serious impact on his preparations for an Olympic title defense.

The 22-year-old Hanyu withdrew before the short program on Friday, a day after falling while attempting a quadruple lutz in practice, and three months before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Japanese nationals are Dec. 19-24, after the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.

At the practice on Thursday, he appeared to be favoring his right ankle but did not leave practice. He skated during the run through for his free skate, although he did not do any further jumps.

A two-time world champion, Hanyu last month placed second at the Rostelecom Cup in Russia, where he skated well but wasn’t his dominant self.

Hanyu joined other notable absentees from the NHK. Patrick Chan withdrew to focus on the Canadian national championships and the Olympics, and Daisuke Murakami pulled out because of pneumonia.