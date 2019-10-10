Jason McIntyre’s Thursday Night Football Patriots vs Giants Super 6 picks | Week 6

FOX Sports’ Super 6 and TNF: David vs Goliath

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense get all the pub, but tonight’s going to be all about the defense.

And sure, people are giving New England plenty of credit on that side of the ball, too. Even then, the New York Giants might not know what they’re up against tonight. So for the Week 6 Thursday Night Super 6 picks, I’m leaning into the wind (almost literally).

Now, to the picks!

Now, to the picks!

1. Who will catch or rush for the first TD of the Game?

Sony Michel

I think you’ve got to factor in the weather, folks. 25 MPH winds and rain are expected in Foxborough. It could get sloppy, so give me the ground game and Sony Michel to score the first rushing touchdown. He’s coming off his best game of the year: 91 yards against the Redskins. And the Giants run defense is…nonexistent. They gave up 211 yards on the ground to the Vikings, and Dalvin Cook had a monster game.

2. How many total points will be scored in the 1st quarter?

10-14 Points

The Patriots are the highest scoring team in in the 1st quarter in the NFL, averaging 9.2 points. And this is a Giants offense without its top two running backs, its top tight end and its top wide receiver. They are not going to be able to move the football. I like the Patriots to control the clock and the scoreboard in the first quarter. Give me 10-14 points scored in the first.

3. What quarter will the first turnover be in?

2nd Quarter

This is a difficult one to break down, mostly because you don’t know who’s getting the ball first. But my guess is the Giants, given the injuries and the weather, are going to have a conservative game plan — a lot of running and short passes. The Patriots have the number one defense in the NFL. And remember, the last rookie to start on the road on Thursday Night Football — short week of course — was Sam Darnold of the Jets last year. He had two interceptions. I think Daniel Jones gets picked off in the second quarter and that’s when the game’s first turnover will be.

4. How will the first TD of the 2nd half be scored?

Patriots — Passing

This is another difficult one. My guess is that the Patriots open the game running the football, the Giants can’t stop the football, and they’re down big at the half. They start to sell out against the run and boom, Tom Brady goes up top for a big pass and score — same way he did against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. I like the Patriots scoring the first touchdown of the second half through the air.

5. How many touchdowns will Tom Brady throw?

1 Touchdown

Listen, 25 mile an hour winds — that’s going to be a huge factor, as well as rain. I don’t think Brady’s throwing a lot. I’ll put him down for that one second-half TD in a ground-heavy, sluggish game for the Patriots.

6. Which team will win and by how many points?

Patriots by 15+ pts

Folks, if the Giants win this game, it’ll be the upset of the season. That ain’t happening. Give me New England by 15+. This is the number one defense in the NFL against a rookie quarterback. On the road. On a short week. He’s got no chance. I like the Patriots big — feels like a 28-3 snoozer to me.