Eagles’ Wentz set for return vs. Colts in soggy Philadelphia

Earl Thomas is active for the Seattle Seahawks despite missing a couple of days of practice this week for personal reasons that only added fuel to speculation about his future with the team.

Center Justin Britt was also active despite suffering a shoulder injury late in last week’s loss to Chicago. But he may only be used in an emergency situation with Ethan Pocic also out.

Dallas will be without starting center Travis Frederick, who had already been ruled out due to illness.

Receiver Travis Benjamin is missing his second straight game with a right foot injury as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Los Angeles Rams. Defensive end Joey Bosa is missing his third game this season with a foot injury.

Rams kicker Sam Ficken replaces All-Pro Greg Zuerlein. Rookie WR KhaDarel Hodge is active for the Rams, potentially making his NFL debut.

Arizona tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) and defensive end Markus Golden (knee) are active for first time this season. Both are coming off significant surgeries. Starting right tackle Andre Smith (elbow) is out for second straight game.

Inactives for Sunday’s games:

DALLAS-SEATTLE

Cowboys: QB Mike White, WR Brice Butler, LB Chris Covington, C Travis Frederick, G Xavier Su’a-Filo, TE Dalton Schultz, DT Maliek Collins

Seahawks: WR Doug Baldwin, RB C.J. Prosise, S Delano Hill, LB K.J. Wright, DT Poona Ford, G Jordan Simmons, G Ethan Pocic

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Chargers: WR Travis Benjamin, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Cole Toner, RT Joe Barksdale, G Forrest Lamp, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joey Bosa

Rams: K Greg Zuerlein, LB Mark Barron, RB John Kelly, LB Trevon Young, C Brian Allen, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT Tanzel Smart

CHICAGO-ARIZONA

Bears: CB Marcus Cooper, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Kylie Fits, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams.

Cardinals: QB Mike Glennon, RB T.J. Logan, S Rudy Ford, CB Deatrick Nichols, OT Andre Smith, DT Olsen Pierre, OL Korey Cunninngham

NEW ORLEANS-ATLANTA

Saints: LB Manti Te’o, C Will Clapp, DE Mitchell Loewen, OT Andrus Peat, TE Dan Arnold, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Tyeler Davison.

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Keith Tandy, OG Zac Kerin, OT Matt Gono, DE Derrick Shelby, DE Takk McKinley.

GREEN BAY-WASHINGTON

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, CB Kevin King, RB Darius Jackson, S Josh Jones, OL Alex Light, WR J’Mon Moore

Redskins: WR Michael Floyd, S Troy Apke, RB Samaje Perine, CB Adonis Alexander, OL Geron Christian Sr., OL Shawn Lauvao, DL Caleb Brantley.

INDIANAPOLIS-PHILADELPHIA

Eagles: RB Jay Ajayi, WR Alshon Jeffery, T Jorda Mailata, G Matt Pryor, RB Darren Sproles, QB Nate Sudfeld, G Chance Warmack

Colts: OT Denico Autry, T Anthony Castonzo, TE Jack Doyle, G Mark Glowinski, RB Marlon Mack, DT Hassan Ridgeway, QB Quincy Wilson

BUFFALO-MINNESOTA

Bills: RB LeSean McCoy, CB Phillip Gaines, G Ike Boettger, T Conor McDermott, G Wyatt Teller, TE Logan Thomas, DE Shaq Lawson.

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, RB Dalvin Cook, CB/PR Marcus Sherels, G Bryan Witzmann, TE David Morgan, DT Jalyn Holmes, DE Everson Griffen.

OAKLAND-MIAMI

Raiders: DL Tank Carradine, DT P.J. Hall, T Justin Murray, CB Nick Nelson, T Brandon Parker, WR Seth Roberts, RB DeAndré Washington.

Dolphins: QB David Fales, QB Luke Falk, RB Kalen Ballage, WR Tanner McEvoy, OT Zach Sterup, CB Cordrea Tankersley, S Reshad Jones.

DENVER-BALTIMORE

BRONCOS: QB Kevin Hogan, CB Adam Jones, S Dymonte Thomas, LB Alexander Johnson, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Elijah Wilkinson, G Sam Jones.

RAVENS: QB Robert Griffin III, LB C.J. Mosley, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Anthony Averetta, DT Willie Henry, TE Hayden Hurst, DT Michael Pierce.

CINCINNATI-CAROLINA

Bengals: RB Joe Mixon, RB Thomas Rawls, WR Auden Tate, LB Preston Brown, C Billy Price, DL Michael Johnson, OL Cedric Ogbuehi.

Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Curtis Samuel, CB Lorenzo Doss, DE Marquis Haynes, LB Andre Smith, OG Trai Turner.

NEW YORK GIANTS-HOUSTON

Giants: CB Eli Apple, LB Olivier Vernon, WR Kaelin Clay, QB Kule Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, CB Mike Jordan, C Evan Brown.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, WR Sammie Coates Jr., CB Kayvon Webster, OLB Peter Kalambayi, T Roderick Johnson, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath.

TENNESSEE-JACKSONVILLE

Titans: OT Jack Conklin, OT Dennis Kelly, WR Nick Williams, S Kendrick Lewis, LB Kamalei Correa, G Aaron Stinnie, RB David Fluellen.

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, RG A.J. Cann, CB D.J. Hayden, WR Rashad Greene, DT Eli Ankou, OL Will Richardson, DE Duwuane Smoot.

SAN FRANCISCO-KANSAS CITY

49ers: OL Joshua Garnett, SS Jaquiski Tartt, WR Richie James Jr, OL Najee Toran, DL Julian Taylor, OL Shon Coleman, CB Greg Mabin

Chiefs: SS Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Ben Niemann, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL