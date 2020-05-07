The NFL on FOX Schedule Release Show — live at 9 p.m. ET!

Hang out with Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, and Mark Schlereth as the 2020 NFL Schedule is released on Thursday night!

Now that we know who plays whom, when, and where, join our squad for an in-depth breakdown of the first three weeks of the season, a look at which teams could get off to hot — and cold — starts, and much more, including all the social media reactions, facts and wagering information you need to know to get hyped for the 2020 NFL season.