The Latest: Giants’ Barnes receives Fritz Pollard award

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 (all times EST):

6 p.m.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein and defensive back Blake Countess returned to full participation when Los Angeles held its final practice before the Super Bowl.

Coach Sean McVay also said running back Todd Gurley is fully healthy before Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The Rams wrapped up their on-field work for the week outdoors at the Atlanta Falcons’ training complex in nearby Flowery Branch.

“We’re going into this game as healthy as you could hope for,” McVay said.

Zuerlein wrapped up the practice with seven field goal attempts and four kickoffs. He was listed as limited in practice over the past two weeks with a sore non-kicking foot from a halftime warmup mishap at the Superdome in New Orleans. But the powerful kicker appears to be ready.

“He hit the kickoffs and his field goals really well,” McVay said. “That’s kind of what we expected. That’s what we hoped, and he’ll be ready to go.”

Gurley got just five touches in the NFC championship game despite playing on 32 snaps. McVay said no injury is limiting his star running back, who missed two late regular-season games with a sore knee.

“We expect him to play a big role in this game,” McVay said.

The Rams will spend the weekend at their hotel before heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

“Now, really it’s about just tightening things up, making sure we clean up any of the last little details, a little bit over 48 hours out,” McVay said. “But there’s a confidence that I think has been earned. Certainly, we respect the Patriots, but we’re coming here with the expectation of winning a game.”