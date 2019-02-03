The Latest: Rams-Patriots will be the 8th Super Bowl rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

No matter what happens in today’s Super Bowl, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be on top of the record book.

He has already coached in more Super Bowls than any other coach (nine going on 10) and already has more wins than any other coach (five with a chance for six).

If the Patriots lose, Belichick will also find himself sharing space the top of the ‘L’ column with his fourth loss. There are some pretty good names there, though: Don Shula, Bud Grant, Marv Levy and Dan Reeves.