The Latest: Ravens QB Jackson off and running in 1st start

The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):

7:15 p.m.

The two worst teams in the AFC West have each pulled out road victories on last-second field goals.

Daniel Carlson was good from 35 yards as time expired to help the Oakland Raiders beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-21. It was Carlson’s third field goal in the second half.

Oakland went nine plays in 63 yards on the final drive, overcoming Larry Fitzgerald’s 5-yard touchdown catch with 5:02 left that had given the Cardinals a one-point lead.

In Los Angeles, the Denver Broncos beat the Chargers 23-22 on Brandon McManus‘ 34-yard field goal with 3 seconds left.

Denver improved to 4-6, in third place in the AFC West. Oakland is last but improved to 2-8.

The Broncos snapped the Chargers’ six-game winning streak. San Diego dropped to 7-3, in second place behind the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs.