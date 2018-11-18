The Latest: Ravens QB Jackson off and running in 1st start
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
7:15 p.m.
The two worst teams in the AFC West have each pulled out road victories on last-second field goals.
Daniel Carlson was good from 35 yards as time expired to help the Oakland Raiders beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-21. It was Carlson’s third field goal in the second half.
Oakland went nine plays in 63 yards on the final drive, overcoming Larry Fitzgerald’s 5-yard touchdown catch with 5:02 left that had given the Cardinals a one-point lead.
In Los Angeles, the Denver Broncos beat the Chargers 23-22 on Brandon McManus‘ 34-yard field goal with 3 seconds left.
Denver improved to 4-6, in third place in the AFC West. Oakland is last but improved to 2-8.
The Broncos snapped the Chargers’ six-game winning streak. San Diego dropped to 7-3, in second place behind the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs.
