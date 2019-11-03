The Latest: Watson’s eye puffy, arm fine, as Texans up early
AP
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):
10:05 a.m.
Deshaun Watson’s eye looks puffy. His arm is fine.
The Houston quarterback, who got kicked in the eye while completing a game-winning touchdown pass last week, looks no worse for wear to start the Texans‘ game in London against Jacksonville.
Midway through the first quarter, he is 6 for 9 for 68 yards. He has led Houston on an early scoring drive for a 3-0 lead.
Jacksonville’s only drive so far has resulted in a punt.