The Latest: Watson’s eye puffy, arm fine, as Texans up early

<p> Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) prepares to hand the ball off to Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) </p>

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

10:05 a.m.

Deshaun Watson’s eye looks puffy. His arm is fine.

The Houston quarterback, who got kicked in the eye while completing a game-winning touchdown pass last week, looks no worse for wear to start the Texans‘ game in London against Jacksonville.

Midway through the first quarter, he is 6 for 9 for 68 yards. He has led Houston on an early scoring drive for a 3-0 lead.

Jacksonville’s only drive so far has resulted in a punt.