The Latest: Watson’s eye puffy, arm fine, as Texans up early

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

10:05 a.m.

Deshaun Watson’s eye looks puffy. His arm is fine.

The Houston quarterback, who got kicked in the eye while completing a game-winning touchdown pass last week, looks no worse for wear to start the Texans‘ game in London against Jacksonville.

Midway through the first quarter, he is 6 for 9 for 68 yards. He has led Houston on an early scoring drive for a 3-0 lead.

Jacksonville’s only drive so far has resulted in a punt.