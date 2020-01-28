The Latest: Veach recalls watching film of Mahomes

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Media Night from Super Bowl 54 (all times EST):

Brett Veach never grows tired of telling the story about how he uncovered Patrick Mahomes.

Now the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, Veach had just been promoted from a rather low-level job as a pro and college personnel analyst to then-GM John Dorsey’s right-hand man. It was 2015 and Veach was watching film of Mahomes from Texas Tech when coach Andy Reid walked by his office door and asked what he was doing.

“I told him, ‘I’m watching the next quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs,’” Veach recalled with a smile Monday night.

Veach spent most of the next two years showering Dorsey and Reid with video clips of Mahomes, to the point where they told him to back off. But it must have worked. The Chiefs traded up to select Mahomes with the 10th pick in the 2017 draft, then turned the starting job over to him after a year playing behind Alex Smith.

Now, the second-year GM and second-year starting QB have the Chiefs in their first Super Bowl in 50 years.