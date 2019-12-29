The Latest: Undrafted Lindsay hits 1,000 yards rushing again

The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):

7:10 p.m.

Broncos tailback Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted player in NFL history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to begin his career.

Lindsay entered the game against Oakland needing 42 yards to reach 1,000. He surpassed that with an 8-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. His achievement was flashed on the scoreboard.

The former University of Colorado player rushed for 1,037 yards last season as a rookie. He joins Bobby Humphrey (1989-90), Terrell Davis (’95-98) and Clinton Portis (’02-03) as the only Broncos running backs to turn in consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver