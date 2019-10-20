The Latest: Titans use late stand to edge Chargers 23-20

The Latest on Week 7 in the NFL (all times EDT):

Ryan Tannehill’s debut as the new starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans was a success.

Tannehill threw for 312 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Derrick Henry also ran for a touchdown for the Titans, who improved to 3-4.

Tennessee needed a late goal line stand, however, to pick up a rare victory over the Chargers. Twice Los Angeles appeared to score the go-ahead touchdown only to have the call overturned on replay. The final straw came when running back Melvin Gordon fumbled at the goal line. The Titans recovered and Tennessee ran out the clock.

Philip Rivers passed for 329 yards and two scores for the Chargers but Los Angeles dropped to 2-5.