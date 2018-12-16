The Latest: Vikings off to good start with Stefanski

The Latest on NFL’s Week 15 (all times Eastern):

6:00 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are halfway to their first victory over the New England Patriots since 2011.

The Steelers took a 14-7 lead through two quarters at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger has two touchdown passes, a 5-yarder to tight end Vance McDonald and a 17-yarder to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown now has over 11,000 career receiving yards. He reached the milestone in 129 games, the second-fastest in NFL history behind former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, who did it in 127 games.

Tom Brady has 138 yards passing and a 69-yard score to Chris Hogan on New England’s third offensive snap but the Patriots were largely held in check.

The Patriots can clinch their 10th straight AFC East title with a win.

5:30 p.m.

Chicago offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. will get a chance to pursue a ring next month but his girlfriend got hers moments after the Bears clinched the NFC North.

After the Bears beat the Packers 24-17 to end an eight-year playoff drought, Leno brought his girlfriend to midfield and popped the question .

She said yes.