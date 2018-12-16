The Latest: Vikings off to good start with Stefanski

<p> Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, right, runs from Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) </p>

The Latest on NFL’s Week 15 (all times Eastern):

6:00 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are halfway to their first victory over the New England Patriots since 2011.

The Steelers took a 14-7 lead through two quarters at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger has two touchdown passes, a 5-yarder to tight end Vance McDonald and a 17-yarder to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown now has over 11,000 career receiving yards. He reached the milestone in 129 games, the second-fastest in NFL history behind former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, who did it in 127 games.

Tom Brady has 138 yards passing and a 69-yard score to Chris Hogan on New England’s third offensive snap but the Patriots were largely held in check.

The Patriots can clinch their 10th straight AFC East title with a win.

5:30 p.m.

Chicago offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. will get a chance to pursue a ring next month but his girlfriend got hers moments after the Bears clinched the NFC North.

After the Bears beat the Packers 24-17 to end an eight-year playoff drought, Leno brought his girlfriend to midfield and popped the question .

She said yes.