The Latest: Houston highlights Bush tributes across NFL

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL season (all times Eastern):

10:35 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in front of the Los Angeles Chargers 23-15 through three quarters.

The Chargers pulled within eight thanks to their second fluky touchdown of the game. Keenan Allen caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers when Pittsburgh defensive backs Sean Davis and Joe Haden collided. The ball popped into the air and the Allen snagged it. Antonio Gates followed with an easy two-point conversion catch. San Diego scored earlier in the game on a 46-yard pass from Rivers to Travis Benjamin on a play that began when right tackle Sam Tevi appeared to move well before the snap.

The Chargers are looking for just their fourth win in 19 trips to the Steel City.

James Conner has run for 53 yards and two scores for Pittsburgh.