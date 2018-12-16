The Latest: Vikings off to good start with Stefanski

The Latest on NFL’s Week 15 (all times Eastern):

7:30 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the New England Patriots for the first time since 2011.

The Steelers’ 17-10 win at Heinz Field kept the Steelers (8-5-1) ahead of the Ravens (8-6) in the NFC North. A loss would have put them on the outside of the playoff picture with two weeks remaining.

The Patriots were denied their 10th consecutive AFC East title.

New England (9-5) lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002. The Patriots lost at Miami last week. They finished 3-5 on the road this season.