The Latest: Vikings off to good start with Stefanski

<p> Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, right, runs from Miami Dolphins strong safety T.J. McDonald, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) </p>

The Latest on NFL’s Week 15 (all times Eastern):

7:30 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the New England Patriots for the first time since 2011.

The Steelers’ 17-10 win at Heinz Field kept the Steelers (8-5-1) ahead of the Ravens (8-6) in the NFC North. A loss would have put them on the outside of the playoff picture with two weeks remaining.

The Patriots were denied their 10th consecutive AFC East title.

New England (9-5) lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002. The Patriots lost at Miami last week. They finished 3-5 on the road this season.