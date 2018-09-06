The Latest: Slight change in temperature for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the Atlanta Falcons playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening game of the NFL season (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The last time the Eagles took the field for a game that mattered, the temperature hovered around zero in Minneapolis. It was slightly hotter in Philly on Thursday.

Like pushing 100 degrees.

The season opener between the Eagles and Falcons is going to be a heated affair, thanks to Mother Nature. About 2 1-2 hours before kickoff, it was 96 degrees at Lincoln Financial Field — hotter than earlier in the day. Compare that with the comfort of the Super Bowl, which of course was played indoors in Minneapolis, not in the Arctic conditions outside the Vikings’ home stadium.

That was the last time the Eagles had a meaningful game, beating New England for the championship.

Predictions of rain Thursday night — and probably a cooling off — certainly aren’t dampening the enthusiasm for the Eagles’ first home game as NFL champion since the 1961 season.