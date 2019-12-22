The Latest: Seattle has just one healthy RB after injuries

The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

6:10 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks are down to just one healthy running back after Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both suffered first-half injuries against Arizona.

Carson left with a hip injury suffered in the second quarter and was questionable to return. Prosise, his backup, suffered an arm injury on a big hit from Arizona’s Budda Baker later in the quarter and was ruled out.

The two injuries left rookie sixth-round pick Travis Homer as the only healthy running back on Seattle’s roster. Homer had three carries all season before this week.

The Cardinals lead the Seahawks 17-7 at halftime

— Tim Booth reporting from Seattle.