The Latest: Pair of Dolphins only NFL players seen kneeling

The Latest on the NFL’s first Sunday of the regular season (all times eastern):

_____

3:20 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will start against the Denver Broncos just four days after ending his holdout after it failed to produce a new contract or a trade.

Thomas made it through his first week of practice with no issues after holding out of training camp while seeking an extension or a trade. His deal expires after the 2018 season.

He’ll start in place of Tedric Thompson at free safety.

The Seahawks activated Thomas to their 53-man roster Saturday when they placed cornerback Dontae Johnson on injured reserve. He hurt his groin during practice last week.

Johnson was expected to start at right cornerback. The Seahawks didn’t announce who would start in his place, rookie Tre Flowers or veteran Neiko Thorpe.

— AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver