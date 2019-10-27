The Latest: Sanders scores TD in 49ers debut vs Panthers
The Latest on Week 8 of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):
5 p.m.
It didn’t take long for Emmanuel Sanders to have an impact in his first game with San Francisco, and the receiver helped spark a fast start for the 49ers.
Sanders was acquired from Denver in a trade this past week. He caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Jimmy Garoppolo on the opening drive, and the 49ers turned the first career interception thrown by Carolina’s Kyle Allen into a touchdown for a 21-3 lead over the Panthers.
Emmanuel Moseley intercepted a pass from Allen at the Panthers’ 27 early in the second quarter. That was Allen’s first interception in 160 career passes.
Garoppolo then hit Tevin Coleman on a 10-yard TD pass on a screen pass three plays later to give the undefeated Niners an 18-point lead.
After Sanders’ TD, Coleman scored on a 19-yard run.
— Josh Dubow from Santa Clara, California
