The Latest: Roethlisberger’s cleats pay tribute to victims
AP
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):
7:49 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams‘ undefeated run is over.
Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes and Michael Thomas had 12 receptions for 211 yards and a score in a 45-35 win for the New Orleans Saints over the previously unbeaten Rams.
New Orleans led 35-14 late in the second quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams rallied to tie it with 21 straight points.
The Saints, though, made enough plays on both sides of the ball to pull away again for the victory.
