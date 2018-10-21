The Latest: Bills RB McCoy injured during opening drive

The Latest on the NFL’s Week 7 (all times EDT):

5:20 p.m.

Another milestone for Drew Brees, who has thrown his 500th career touchdown pass.

Brees connected with tight end Benjamin Watson for a 1-yard score to put New Orleans ahead of Baltimore 7-3 late in the second quarter.

That enabled the Saints star to join Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Brett Favre as the only NFL quarterbacks to throw 500 TD passes.

Brees is the NFL career leader in passing yardage.