The Latest: Rookie QBs Allen, Mayfield off to hot starts

The Latest on Week 12 in the NFL (all times EDT):

7:15 p.m.

Philip Rivers was nearly perfect in the Chargers’ 45-10 victory over Arizona, completing 28 of 29 passes for 259 yards in only three quarters of work.

That completion percentage of 96.8 percent surpassed Kurt Warner’s record of 92.3, set for the Cardinals in a game against Jacksonville. Warner was 24 of 26 that day.

Rivers hit 25 straight passes over the first 2 1/2 quarters to match Ryan Tannehill’s NFL record, set over a two-game stretch in 2015. He also broke Mark Brunell’s record for consecutive completions to start a game — Brunell hit 22 straight for Washington on Sept. 24, 2006.