The Latest: RB Aaron Jones having career day for Packers

The Latest on NFL Week 5 (all times EDT)

6:55 p.m.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones keeps building on a career day at the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones has four touchdowns rushing, already two more than his career high with time remaining in the third quarter, to help the Packers build a 31-3 lead.

The third-year back was coming off consecutive games with 19 and 21 yards rushing. He already had more than 100 scrimmage yards before halftime with 114, 66 rushing and 48 receiving. Jones was closing in on his career high of 172 scrimmage yards.

Jones grew up in El Paso in far West Texas and went to his hometown school at UTEP.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting in Arlington, Texas