The Latest: Jets DC Kacy Rodgers at game vs. Colts
AP
The Latest on the NFL’s Week 6 (all times EDT):
7:10 p.m.
The Baltimore Ravens have set a single-game franchise record for sacks, and they just keep taking down Marcus Mariota.
Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor took down Marcus Mariota for the Ravens’ 10th sack of the game on first-and-10 with about 5 minutes left in the game. That topped the nine sacks Baltimore got Nov. 24, 2011, against San Francisco.
Za’Darious Smith then sacked Mariota two plays later for the Ravens’ 11th sack.
The NFL record for sacks in a game is 12 shared by five teams.
— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.
