The Latest: Colts’ Hilton leaves with injury

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):

10:45 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens are 15 minutes away from ending a three-game losing streak to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens lead 17-14 through three quarters at Heinz Field. Justin Tucker pushed Baltimore in front with a 47-yard field goal.

The Steelers have been dominant in prime-time games of late. Pittsburgh has won nine consecutive games under the lights. The streak includes a pair of victories over the Ravens.