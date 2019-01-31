The Latest: Namath, Emmitt Smith part of trophy ceremony

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 (all times EST):

7:20 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams opted to practice outside on the grass fields at the Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The weather cooperated and coach Sean McVay was happy with the decision.

“It really was (the plan to go outside),” McVay said. “We were flexible with it, but I think just having the ability to go outside and get on this surface, we felt like it was going to be a little bit better on our bodies, and the weather allowed us to do that, so it was a great day.”

The NFC champions started with a walk-through before stretching and then held a 1-hour, 10-minute practice. The sun set and the temperature dropped to 47 degrees by the time the Rams finished at 6:06 p.m.

“Yeah, it went down quick,” McVay said. “That was why we were trying to stay on a tight schedule. We got a lot of good work in, a lot of things we can coach off of. The main thing was I thought the guys came out and competed the right way and gave us a chance to get better today.”

McVay called it a spirited practice.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) and safety Blake Countess (foot) both were limited. Zuerlein did not kick, but will on Friday.

“The plan all along has been for him (to kick) tomorrow,” McVay said. “We’re right on track. He’ll kick (Friday).

Countess was upgraded after being listed as out of the team’s walk-through on Wednesday. He appears on schedule to play Sunday.