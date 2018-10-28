The Latest: Eagles lose OL Johnson vs. Jags, Peters returns

The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):

7:55 p.m.

Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams are halfway to 16-0 after a comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Rams remained unbeaten by overcoming their largest deficit of the season to beat Aaron Rodgers and Co. 29-27 despite trailing by 10 points after the first quarter.

And they did it despite a pro-Packers crowd that loudly supported the visiting team at the Coliseum.

Gurley accounted for 195 yards — 114 on 25 carries, and another 81 on six catches — and a TD. Greg Zuerlein made the go-ahead 34-yard field goal with a little more than two minutes left, before Green Bay’s Ty Montgomery fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Rams recovered.

Next for LA (8-0) is a game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

In other late afternoon NFL action:

— Andrew Luck threw a trio of TD passes to push the Indianapolis Colts past Jon Gruden and Oakland 42-28 to win in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years;

— A couple of rookies, Josh Rosen and Christian Kirk, teamed up for a 9-yard scoring pass with 34 seconds left, and the Arizona Cardinals edged the San Francisco 49ers 18-15 in a game between two teams that entered the day with matching 1-6 records.

In Sunday’s last game, the Minnesota Vikings host the Saints at night.