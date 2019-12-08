The Latest: QBs Ryan, Jackson, Lock shine in NFL’s Week 15

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

8:12 p.m.

Matt Ryan joined the 50,000 passing yards club Sunday, and Lamar Jackson topped 1,000 yards rushing for the season during a wild Week 14 in the NFL on Sunday.

Ryan became the 10th quarterback to throw for 50,000 yards in his career. He got there with a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage in the first quarter of Atlanta’s 40-20 rout of the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to their ninth straight victory, 24-17 at Buffalo. He threw for 145 yards and ran for 40 more.

With 1,017 rushing yards this season, Jackson is 22 yards shy of Michael Vick’s single-season record for a quarterback set in 2006.

In Houston, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock became the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to throw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.

He led Denver to a 38-24 win over the Texans. Denver scored on its first five possessions and built a 38-3 lead.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 23-16 win at New England that ended the Patriots‘ 21-game home winning streak.

—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.