The Latest: Prison term for crash that killed Colts player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a Guatemalan man who pleaded guilty in a drunken driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver(all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A man from Guatemala living illegally in the U.S. has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.

A Marion County judge sentenced Manuel Orrego-Savala to the maximum possible sentence Friday under his plea agreement.

The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty in July to two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, causing death.

Orrego-Savala’s blood alcohol content was 0.19 when his truck crashed into Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe. The crash occurred in February along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Monroe had pulled over after Jackson became ill.

The judge heard emotional testimony from Jackson’s mother and Monroe’s widow during Friday’s hearing.