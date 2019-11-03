The Latest: Peterson running strong with 101 yards at half

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

2:05 p.m.

Adrian Peterson is off to a strong start at Buffalo, even if the rest of the Washington Redskins are not.

Peterson has topped 75 rushing yards for the fourth straight game, matching his longest streak since 2015. He has 10 carries for 101 yards at halftime, with the Bills leading the Redskins 17-6. The 34-year-old’s streak has coincided with Bill Callahan taking over as interim coach after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start.

Peterson had 108 yards on 40 carries in four games under Gruden. He entered the game with 275 yards on 57 carries in his past three games.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, N.Y.