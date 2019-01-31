The Latest: Namath, Emmitt Smith part of trophy ceremony

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 (all times EST):

6 p.m.

New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown was excused from the team’s final media session before the Super Bowl to be with his wife, who had a baby.

A team spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that Brown’s wife was in town in the Atlanta area, and the offensive lineman would play in the game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown was acquired by New England last April from San Francisco and started all 16 games at left tackle for the Patriots this season after previously playing right tackle for the 49ers.