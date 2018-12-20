The Latest: Patriots say they support Gordon stepping away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon stepping away from football (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The New England Patriots say in a statement that they support the decision of wide receiver Josh Gordon to step away from football to focus on his mental health.

Patriots officials posted a statement Thursday on the team’s website and Twitter that says: “We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect.”

The statement comes after Gordon himself said he was pulling back from football to gain “a better grasp on things mentally.” He is vowing to work his way back to the sport.