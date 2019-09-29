The Latest: Patriots, Chiefs win in matchups of unbeatens

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

4:35 p.m.

Two matchups between undefeated teams both went down to the wire.

The New England Patriots held off Buffalo for a 16-10 win when Jamie Collins intercepted backup quarterback Matt Barkley with 1:25 remaining to hand the Bills their first loss of the season.

Barkley replaced injured Josh Allen and had host Buffalo at the New England 39 when he was hit by Kyle Van Noy and turned it over. That moved the Patriots to 4-0 on the season and dropped the Bills to 3-1.

Kansas City rallied to win at Detroit 31-27 when Darrel Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 20 seconds to play. The Chiefs moved to 4-0 while the Lions dropped to 2-1-1.