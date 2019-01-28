The Latest: Rams beat Patriots in ‘Madden 19’ simulation

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta (all times EST):

The New England Patriots‘ practice home this week is Georgia Tech.

That’s not easy to take for Patriots center David Andrews, a former Georgia standout.

“I’m behind enemy lines right now,” Andrews said Monday night.

Andrews never thought he’d be working out at Georgia Tech’s practice facility. The opportunity gave him the idea of pulling off a college prank.

“I thought about bringing a bunch of Georgia stickers and sticking them around the facility,” Andrews said, smiling.

He resisted, but he still represented his alma mater.

“We were in there working out today and I had my Georgia ‘G’ shirt on,” he said.

Point made.