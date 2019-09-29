The Latest: Patriots allow 1st offensive TD of season

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

The New England Patriots have surrendered their first offensive touchdown of the season when Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaped over the pile for a 1-yard score 4:23 into the third quarter.

The Patriots had not allowed a touchdown rushing or passing in five regular season games dating to a 24-12 win over Buffalo in Week 16 of last year. Allen hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 remaining.

Including playoffs, the defending Super Bowl champions had not allowed a touchdown rushing or passing since Damien Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 2:03 left in New England’s 37-31 overtime win against Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

The two touchdowns scored against the Patriots this season came in last week’s 30-14 win over the New York Jets. The Jets touchdowns came on an interception return and a muffed punt recovered in the end zone.

John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York