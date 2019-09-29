The Latest: Patriots allow 1st offensive TD of season

<p> FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey covers a Tennessee Titans player during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have no idea what's next for disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey. If the past is any indication, it's sure to include something out of the ordinary.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) </p>

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

3:05 p.m.

The New England Patriots have surrendered their first offensive touchdown of the season when Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaped over the pile for a 1-yard score 4:23 into the third quarter.

The Patriots had not allowed a touchdown rushing or passing in five regular season games dating to a 24-12 win over Buffalo in Week 16 of last year. Allen hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 remaining.

Including playoffs, the defending Super Bowl champions had not allowed a touchdown rushing or passing since Damien Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 2:03 left in New England’s 37-31 overtime win against Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

The two touchdowns scored against the Patriots this season came in last week’s 30-14 win over the New York Jets. The Jets touchdowns came on an interception return and a muffed punt recovered in the end zone.

John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York