The Latest: Packers need late turnaround for first-round bye
AP
The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):
3:45 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers need a late turnaround to secure a first-round bye.
The Packers haven’t led in their game against the last-place Lions, and Detroit took a 20-13 lead on Matt Prater’s 56-yard field goal with 11:08 remaining.
If Green Bay loses and New Orleans wins – and the Saints are up big – the Packers would have to play in the first group of playoff games this coming week.
— Noah Trister reporting from Detroit
