The Latest: T.O. fans eager to see Hall of Fame moment in TN

The Latest on Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions Saturday in Canton, Ohio, and Terrell Owens’ separate celebration in Chattanooga, Tennessee (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Terrell Owens spent 39 minutes explaining why he was in Chattanooga alone and not in Canton with the seven other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who are being inducted at night.

“In closing, I will leave you with this,” Owens said. “There was a guy by the name of William James and he said the great lease of life is to spend it on something that outlasts it. My legacy starts today.

“Thank you so much, Chattanooga.”

Owens had his gold jacket and wore it at his personal celebration. Owens didn’t attend the dinner in Canton on Friday night, where the other seven members of the class of 2018 got their jackets. But he had someone pick it up and bring it to Tennessee for his ceremony.

He originally wore a dark suit decorated with the hall logo when he entered McKenzie Arena at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he attended college.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Chattanooga.