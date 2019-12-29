The Latest: Oakland’s playoff hopes are barely alive

The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):

5:55 p.m.

Oakland’s playoff picture update: That remote chance of sneaking into the postseason is looking even more remote.

First, the Raiders are losing 10-3 to Denver at halftime. They must win to have a shot at clinching the final AFC playoff spot.

But the Raiders also need the Titans and Steelers to both lose along with a win by the Colts. All three of those teams are locked in close games.

In the early games, the Raiders required a victory by either the Patriots, Bears, Chargers or Lions to keep their chances afloat. The Bears obliged to make the game against Denver meaningful in Oakland’s last regular season game before relocating to Las Vegas.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver.