The Latest: New starting QBs showing potential
The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):
7:45 p.m.
Daniel Jones will be the talk of New York this week after the rookie quarterback led the Giants to a win.
Jones ran for two touchdowns, including a 7-yarder on fourth down with 1:16 remaining, and then the Giants held on when Tampa Bay missed a last-second field goal.
Jones is one of several quarterbacks who recently took over for more established players. Here’s a look at their passing numbers from Sunday:
Kyle Allen, Panthers, in for Cam Newton (foot injury): 19 of 26 for 261 yards and four touchdowns, beat Arizona 38-20.
Teddy Bridgewater, Saints, in for Drew Brees (thumb): 19 of 27 for 177 yards and two touchdowns, beat Seattle 33-27.
Daniel Jones, Giants, in for Eli Manning: 23 of 36 for 336 yards and two touchdowns, beat Tampa Bay 32-31.
Mason Rudolph, Steelers, in for Ben Roethlisberger (elbow): 14 of 27 for 174 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, lost to San Francisco 24-20.
Luke Falk, Jets, in for Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) and Trevor Siemian (ankle): 12 of 22 for 98 yards with an interception, lost 30-14 to New England.
Josh Rosen, Dolphins, in for Ryan Fitzpatrick: 18 of 39 for 200 yards, lost 31-6 to Dallas.
