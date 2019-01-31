The Latest: Namath, Emmitt Smith part of trophy ceremony

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 (all times EST):

The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be part of a championship celebration at the end of Sunday’s Super Bowl that will include Joe Namath and Emmitt Smith.

Before the trophy is presented to either the Los Angeles Rams or New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a former Super Bowl champion from the winning franchise whose identity has not yet been determined will carry the prize on-field. He then will hand it to Smith, the MVP of the game 25 years ago.

Smith, in turn, will bring the trophy to Namath, the MVP of the third Super Bowl 50 years ago. Broadway Joe then will turn it over to Commissioner Roger Goodell for presentation.

Players from the winning team will line either side of a red carpet as the trophy, named for the Hall of Fame coach of the Green Bay Packers, champions of the first two Super Bowls, is paraded.