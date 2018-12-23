The Latest: Taylor Heinicke gets start with Cam Newton out

The Latest on NFL’s Week 16 (All times Eastern).

6:15 p.m.

Wil Lutz has kicked his way into the Saints record books, hitting his 26th straight field goal to close out a highlight-filled end to the first half against the Steelers in New Orleans.

Lutz’s 43-yard field goal came less than 40 seconds after Pittsburgh drove 97 yards on 15 plays to tie the score at 14.

Antonio Brown had four catches for 64 yards on the tying drive, which ended with Jaylen Samuels‘ short TD catch on third and goal and Eli rogers’ catch for a 2-point conversion.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees then completed three straight passes, the last of them on a short crossing route to running back Alvin Kamara, who turned the corner for a 31-yard gain before going out of bounds near the Steelers 25 with 7 seconds left.

Lutz, a third-year pro who was undrafted out of Georgia State, kicked New Orleans back into the lead on the next play despite Pittsburgh being offsides.

He surpassed the mark set by Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen during the 1992 and ’93 seasons.

Lutz has made 28 of 29 field goals this season, the lone miss coming against Cleveland in Week 2.

—Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans.