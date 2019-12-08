The Latest: Lock wins 1st road start in 38-24 rout of Texans

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

4:18 p.m.

Drew Lock has become the first Denver Broncos rookie quarterback to win each of his first two starts since his boss, John Elway did it 36 years ago.

Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 27 passing as the Broncos jumped out to a stunning 38-3 lead on their way to a 38-24 win.

It had been 21 games since the Broncos (5-8) scored more than 24 points in a game.

The Texans (8-5) were coming off a big win over New England but had no answer for Lock or former Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson, who celebrated his Houston homecoming with a touchdown return and an interception.

—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

3:45 p.m.

A fake punt by New Orleans backfired late in the third quarter when Taysom Hill’s long pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith fell incomplete.

Smith was being pushed along the sideline, and the Superdome crowd was howling for a pass interference call.

Referee John Hussey explained over his microphone that by rule, pass interference doesn’t apply when a team is in apparent punt formation. The rule exists to allow the receiving team to block a “gunner” trying to race down the sideline to make a tackle in kick coverage.

The crowd still booed heartily while Sean Payton continued contesting officials’ decision, apparently questioning whether San Francisco still could have been called for holding. The result was a turnover on downs to the Niners, who were holding a 35-33 lead, on the San Francisco 45.

The Niners went ahead 42-33 on a Jimmy Garopplo TD pass with about nine minutes left.

—Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans.