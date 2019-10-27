The Latest: Lions leading Giants, trying to end 3-game skid
AP
The Latest on Week 8 of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):
3:40 p.m.
The Detroit Lions scored on a 41-yard flea-flicker from Matthew Stafford to Kenny Golladay to take a 31-19 lead over the New York Giants early in the fourth quarter.
Stafford pitched the ball to J.D. McKissic, who ran a bit to the right before throwing a backward pass back to Stafford. The Detroit quarterback then had time to find Golladay deep downfield.
The Lions, who are trying to snap a three-game losing streak, have not trailed in this game.
— Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.
