The Latest: Bengals, Panthers wear ‘One Carolina’ stickers

<p> Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert, from right, Carson Wentz and Josh Perkins celebrate after Goedert's touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) </p>

The Latest on the third Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):

11 p.m.

For the first time since 2013, the Detroit Lions have a 100-yard rusher.

Rookie Kerryon Johnson is at 101 after a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter. Detroit leads New England 23-10.

The home crowd, apparently well aware of Detroit’s streak of rushing futility, gave a big cheer when Johnson’s stats were posted on the scoreboard. Assuming Johnson doesn’t lose yardage later in the game, the Lions will snap a streak of 70 straight regular-season games without a player reaching 100 yards on the ground.

The last Detroit player to do it was Reggie Bush, with 117 against Green Bay on Nov. 28, 2013.

— Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.