The Latest: Less money bet on Super Bowl at Nevada casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on legal betting action on Super Bowl 53 (all times local):

4 p.m.

Regulators say gamblers in Nevada bet less money on the Super Bowl this year.

Unaudited tallies released Monday by state gambling regulators show people wagered roughly $145.94 million on the big game at Nevada’s 200 sportsbooks. That’s about $12.65 million less than in 2018.

The data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board show sportsbooks made a profit of almost $10.79 million on the action. That’s about nine times what they won last year.

The game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams was the first Super Bowl in which Nevada faced competition from sportsbooks outside the state.

Sportsbooks have opened in seven other states since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a relevant ruling last spring.

Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports book operations at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, says the sportsbook had a “solid day.” It lost on the game itself but did well on proposition and future bets.