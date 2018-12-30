The Latest: Bills honor retiring Kyle Williams

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL’s regular season (all times Eastern):

4 p.m.

The Jaguars are sticking with coach Doug Marrone, top decision-maker Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell in 2019.

Team owner Shad Khan made the announcement minutes after Jacksonville’s season finale, a 20-3 loss at Houston.

Khan said he gave Coughlin the option of making changes, but that he “preferred entering the 2019 season with as much stability as reasonable or possible at the top of our football operation.” Coughlin agreed.

Khan gave all three one-year contract extensions after Jacksonville made the 2017 AFC championship game.

“I have the same trust in Tom, Dave and Doug as I did upon their introduction two years ago, and I do believe our best path forward for the moment is the one less disruptive and dramatic,” Khan said.

“Stability should not be confused with satisfaction, however. I am far from content with the status quo and while it’s best to put 2018 behind us, I will not overlook how poorly we accounted for ourselves following a 3-1 start.

“There were far too many long Sundays over the last three quarters of the season, with today’s loss in Houston being the final example, that cannot repeat itself in 2019. That’s my message to our football people and players, but also our sponsors and fans, both of whom were remarkable.”