The Latest: Injuries piling up for Pittsburgh’s offense

<p> File-This Dec. 12, 2019, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) handing off to running back Mark Ingram (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Baltimore. As he draws closer to a milestone birthday, Ingram wants everyone to know he's still got what it takes to score a bunch of touchdowns, rush for 1,000 yards and earn an invite to the Pro Bowl. “I feel like people say when you're 30 you're dead,” Ingram said Wednesday. “I turn 30 at the end of this week, but my best football is ahead of me." (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) </p>

The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey was carted from the sideline to the locker room at the end of the third quarter against the Jets with a knee injury.

Pouncey was hurt during a 6-yard run by Benny Snell Jr. He was slow to get up and walked very slowly to the sideline without putting much weight on his left leg. B.J. Finney replaced him at center.

The Steelers said Pouncey was questionable to return. Pouncey was selected for his eighth Pro Bowl earlier this week.

Pittsburgh lost running back James Conner to a thigh injury in the first half. Quarterback Devlin Hodges has also re-entered the game after being benched for Mason Rudolph in the first half. Rudolph suffered a left shoulder injury.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.