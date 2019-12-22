The Latest: Injuries piling up for Pittsburgh’s offense
The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):
3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey was carted from the sideline to the locker room at the end of the third quarter against the Jets with a knee injury.
Pouncey was hurt during a 6-yard run by Benny Snell Jr. He was slow to get up and walked very slowly to the sideline without putting much weight on his left leg. B.J. Finney replaced him at center.
The Steelers said Pouncey was questionable to return. Pouncey was selected for his eighth Pro Bowl earlier this week.
Pittsburgh lost running back James Conner to a thigh injury in the first half. Quarterback Devlin Hodges has also re-entered the game after being benched for Mason Rudolph in the first half. Rudolph suffered a left shoulder injury.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
