The Latest: Halftime in Miami Gardens, all tied at 10-10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — 8 p.m.

It’s halftime at Super Bowl 54, with San Francisco and Kansas City tied 10-10.

The 49ers have outgained the Chiefs 177-155 and seemed poised to take the lead when Jimmy Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle on a 42-yard play that would have gotten San Francisco inside the Kansas City 15 with 6 seconds left.

But Kittle was called for offensive pass interference to nullify the big play, the 49ers took a knee on the ensuing snap to run out the clock, and off to halftime they went.

This is the first time the Super Bowl was tied at the half since 2015, when Seattle and New England went into the break knotted at 14.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 12 for 18 passing for 104 yards. Garoppolo is 9 for 11 for 89 yards and the game’s lone passing touchdown.