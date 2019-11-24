The Latest: Gore still going, passes Sanders on rush list

The Latest on Week 12 in the NFL (all times EST):

7:50 p.m.

Frank Gore recalls the doubters suggesting he wasn’t supposed to last two years in the NFL after tearing both his knees at college.

Fifteen years later, Gore’s still going. With 65 yards rushing in a Buffalo’s 20-3 win over Denver on Sunday, the 36-year-old moved ahead of boyhood idol Barry Sanders and into third on the NFL list with 15,289 career yards rushing.

The milestone led to the Bills issuing a video featuring congratulatory messages from Sanders, all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith and several of Gore’s former teammates.

“Congratulations on becoming the No. 3 all-time rusher in the NFL,” Sanders said. “Keep up the great work.”

Added Smith: “Job well done.”

The montage also included messages from Gore’s former University of Miami teammates Clinton Portis and Willis McGahee, as well as Ken Dorsey, now the Bills quarterbacks coach.

Gore’s son, Frank Jr., was also featured, saying: “I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done for me.”

Gore credited his late mother, who raised him, as well as the San Francisco 49ers for believing enough to select him in the third round of the 2005 draft.

“I’ve been doubted my whole career, not just the NFL,” said Gore, who also passed Marshall Falk for fourth place with 19,155 career yards from scrimmage. “I’m still having fun. Still making plays, still helping a team win games. I’m blessed.”

____

7:11 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys held on defense, giving themselves a final chance to rally past New England.

The Cowboys trail 13-9 with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter, and they’ll have to drive 92 yards for a touchdown. Dallas kicked a 29-yard field goal on its previous possession, rather than going for it on fourth-and-7 with just over 6:00 remaining.

They were able to force a New England punt, however, so now they have a chance to win the game in regulation.